an hour ago
Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 10:26 AM / an hour ago

Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe

1 Min Read

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) CEO Aldemir Bendine smiles during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 21, 2016.Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Thursday targeted the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, as part of a corruption probe, they said in a statement.

Police served three prison warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, the statement said, without specifying whether those applied to Bendine.

Investigators suspect a group of people including Bendine, who was also the chief executive officer for Banco do Brasil SA, received 3 million reais in illegal payments from engineering group Odebrecht SA.

An emailed request for comments to Bendine's lawyers was not immediately answered.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones

