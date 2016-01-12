Ex Petrobras exec convicted in Rio of fraud, sentenced to jail

Jorge Zelada (C), former director of Petrobras' international division, is escorted by federal police officers as he arrives to the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gabriel Jose

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A judge in Rio de Janeiro convicted a former executive of Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras of fraud on a contract awarded to conglomerate Odebrecht SA and sentenced him to a maximum four years in jail on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Jorge Zelada, former head of Petrobras’ international division, helped scrap a competitive bidding process, resulting in Odebrecht winning a contract to analyze Petrobras’ potential environmental liabilities abroad in 2010.

Zelada faces additional charges including corruption and money laundering in the southern city of Curitiba, the epicenter of Brazil’s largest-ever corruption investigation.

Zelada’s lawyer Ricardo de Moraes was not immediately available for comment but told Globo News he planned to appeal.

Prosecutors are unraveling a scheme they say involved engineering companies overcharging Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, and used the excess funds to bribe executives and politicians.