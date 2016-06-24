Brazil prosecutor recommends barring Planning Minister from office

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A prosecutor at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) recommended that it should bar acting Planning minister Dyogo Oliveira from public office for involvement in an accounting scandal under the previous government, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The prosecutor is analyzing possible wrongdoing in public accounts during 2014 when Oliveira was part of the government of President Dilma Rousseff, who has since been suspended pending trial by the Senate on charges of breaking budgetary rules.

The prosecutor's recommendation also includes former central bank chief Alexandre Tombini, who has already left office, and the former head of state lender BNDES, Luciano Coutinho.