Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting with Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he attends a meeting with women activists in Santo Andre, Brazil, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives to a news conference with international media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talks with his wife Marisa Leticia during a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar/File Photo

SAO PAULO Federal police in Brazil have recommended that prosecutors bring charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption and money laundering, Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.

Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba accuse Lula and his wife of receiving some 2.4 million reais ($747,896.54) in benefits from construction group OAS as part of a kick-back scheme centered on state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for Lula had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing)