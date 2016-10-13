FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil court to try Lula on Angola corruption charges: Globonews
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil court to try Lula on Angola corruption charges: Globonews

File photo: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reviews the honor guard during a reception ceremony at Havana's Revolution Palace January 15, 2008.Claudia Daut/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A federal court in Brazil will try former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for an alleged bribery scheme related to work by construction giant Odebrecht in Angola, GloboNews TV reported on Thursday.

Separately, Globo TV's website G1 reported that federal judge Sergio Moro had decided to try Eduardo Cunha, former speaker of the lower house of Congress, for his alleged role in a graft scandal at oil giant Petrobras. Court representatives did not immediately comment on the judges' decisions.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
