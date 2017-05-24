Brazil prosecutors reject J&F leniency deal fine counterproposal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - J&F Investimentos SA, controlling shareholder of Brazilian meat processor JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), proposed paying a 4 billion reais ($1.22 billion) fine as part of a leniency deal to settle bribery and corruption charges, but prosecutors rejected the offer, a representative of the public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had initially sought a fine amount of 11.2 billion reais over 10 years. J&F, controlled by billionaire brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, had initially offered to pay just 1 billion reais.

The prosecutor's office said talks with JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista were continuing.