3 months ago
Brazil prosecutors reject J&F leniency deal fine counterproposal
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil prosecutors reject J&F leniency deal fine counterproposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - J&F Investimentos SA, controlling shareholder of Brazilian meat processor JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), proposed paying a 4 billion reais ($1.22 billion) fine as part of a leniency deal to settle bribery and corruption charges, but prosecutors rejected the offer, a representative of the public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had initially sought a fine amount of 11.2 billion reais over 10 years. J&F, controlled by billionaire brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, had initially offered to pay just 1 billion reais.

The prosecutor's office said talks with JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista were continuing.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Sandra Maler

