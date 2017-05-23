FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank source says Banco Original's liquidity is solid
#Big Story 10
May 23, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil central bank source says Banco Original's liquidity is solid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazil central bank source said on Tuesday that Banco Original's liquidity was solid, and that it had placed an analyst inside the bank to speed up obtaining answers to prosecutors' questions about a corruption scandal involving JBS SA, whose controlling shareholders control the bank.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the situation. Market speculation about the health of Banco Original was stoked by news earlier on Tuesday that the central bank had sent the analyst to work inside it, prompting the bank to issue a statement denying any liquidity problems.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Matthew Lewis

