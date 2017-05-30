FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil house speaker says pension reform talks restarting soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress will resume talks over plans to streamline the country's pension system in a few weeks, Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday, after a political scandal drove discussions to a halt this month.

Speaking at the opening of an investment forum sponsored by the Interamerican Development Bank in São Paulo, Maia said the government will garner enough support to pass ambitious pension and labor reforms.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Ana Mano

