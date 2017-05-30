FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Legal advisor to Brazil J&F no longer representing firm in leniency talks
#Big Story 10
May 30, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 3 months ago

Legal advisor to Brazil J&F no longer representing firm in leniency talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Legal firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe is no longer representing holding company J&F Investimentos in leniency deal talks with prosecutors on the fine the company must pay for its role in a massive political graft case, a company press officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The press representative did not give a reason for the decision. In a separate statement, J&F, parent company of meatpacker JBS SA, said negotiations had reached an impasse and that the company was hiring new lawyers. JBS' executives have accused President Michel Temer in plea-bargain testimony of having received bribes and condoning paying off a potential witness, all of which the leader denies.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

