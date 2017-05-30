Legal advisor to Brazil J&F no longer representing firm in leniency talks

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Legal firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe is no longer representing holding company J&F Investimentos in leniency deal talks with prosecutors on the fine the company must pay for its role in a massive political graft case, a company press officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The press representative did not give a reason for the decision. In a separate statement, J&F, parent company of meatpacker JBS SA, said negotiations had reached an impasse and that the company was hiring new lawyers. JBS' executives have accused President Michel Temer in plea-bargain testimony of having received bribes and condoning paying off a potential witness, all of which the leader denies.