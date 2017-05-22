FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Brazil federal prosecutors say leniency deal talks with J&F resumed Monday
#Business News
May 22, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil federal prosecutors say leniency deal talks with J&F resumed Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors said leniency talks with J&F Participações, holding company of meatpacker JBS SA, have resumed on Monday, according to a statement.

Talks with the group were interrupted on Friday because of an impasse related to the value of the fine that J&F will have to pay. The prosecutors want to impose a fine of 11.2 billion reais ($3.4 billion), equal to 5.8 percent of the group's sales in 2016. The group proposed paying 1.4 billion reais in its latest proposal.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn

