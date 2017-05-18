JBS chairman confirms signing plea agreements with Brazil prosecutors

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA's (JBSS3.SA) Chairman Joesley Batista confirmed on Thursday the signing of plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.

In a statement, Batista, who is one of the controlling shareholders of JBS through his family's holding company J&F Investimentos, admitted to making improper payments to politicians. He added that outside Brazil, the group has expanded its activities "without violating ethical norms".