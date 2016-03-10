FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sao Paulo prosecutors seek arrest of Brazil's Lula: media
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Sao Paulo prosecutors seek arrest of Brazil's Lula: media

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leaves a meeting with senators of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) in Brasilia, Brazil March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sao Paulo state prosecutors are seeking the arrest of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on money laundering charges announced on Thursday, newspapers O Globo and O Estado de S. Paulo reported, citing court papers.

State prosecutors declined to comment on possible arrests in a news conference regarding the charges earlier on Thursday and their press office declined to comment on the news reports.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Andrew Hay

