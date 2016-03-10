FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil judge unlikely to grant arrest of Lula: party president
March 10, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Brazil judge unlikely to grant arrest of Lula: party president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A judge in Brazil is unlikely to grant an arrest warrant for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the head of the ruling Workers’ Party, Rui Falcao, told journalists on Thursday.

Falcao said arresting Lula on money laundering charges, as prosecutors requested, according to local media, represents an attempt to condemn the former president without proof. Asked if Lula could join the current government as a minister, as some members of Rousseff’s cabinet have suggested, Falcao said the decision was up to Lula.

Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Andrew Hay

