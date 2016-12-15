File photo: Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting with Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with more corruption charges tied to the massive probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.

It is now up to crusading anti-corruption federal judge Sergio Moro to decide if the fresh charges will result in yet another trial for Lula.

Lula is already on trial in Moro's southern Brazil court for separate corruption charges, with a ruling not expected before late January or early February.

The former leader also faces another trial on graft charges in a Brasilia court, but a start date has not been set.

In the newly lodged charges, prosecutors say that Lula oversaw a scheme in which Latin America's biggest construction firm, Odebrecht [ODBES.UL], paid 75 million reais ($22.18 million) in bribes to win eight Petrobras contracts.

They allege Lula orchestrated the political appointments of key Petrobras executives who would carry out the kickback scheme on the Odebrecht contracts, with the money being funneled back into the campaign coffers of Lula's Workers Party and its allies, including the now-ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party.

The so-called "Car Wash" investigation is the biggest graft probe yet carried out in Brazil.

To date it has resulted in 200 people charged and 81 individuals being convicted - mostly executives of construction forms and former politicians. The charges filed so far involve at least 6.4 billion reais in bribes.

Marcelo Odebrecht, the former chief executive of his family's construction firm who is already serving over 19 years in prison after being found guilty on other Car Wash charges, was also hit with more corruption charges on Thursday.

But he has now turned state's witness, along with nearly 80 other executives from the firm, and their statements are expected to implicate more than 200 politicians. The former CEO is expected to remain imprisoned until the end of next year and then remain on probation for several years in exchange for his testimony.

Lula's lawyers have repeatedly said their client is innocent of all accusations. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday's charges.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Rigby)