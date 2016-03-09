FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State prosecutors charge Brazil's Lula in money laundering probe
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 9, 2016 / 11:32 PM / a year ago

State prosecutors charge Brazil's Lula in money laundering probe

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leaves a meeting with senators of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) in Brasilia, Brazil March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sao Paulo state prosecutors have filed charges against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a money laundering investigation, a spokesman for prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In an investigation parallel to a two-year-old federal graft probe that detained the former president for questioning on Friday, state prosecutors have said they suspected Lula’s family owned an undeclared beachfront apartment in the city of Guaruja.

The prosecutors’ spokesman declined to specify the charges against the former president. A representative for Lula’s defense attorney declined to comment immediately on the charges.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Pia Palermo; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.