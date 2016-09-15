FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Lula says charges aimed at stopping him running again
September 15, 2016 / 5:58 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Lula says charges aimed at stopping him running again

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greets supporters after giving a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 15, 2016.Fernando Donasci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday he was ready to cooperate with prosecutors because he had committed no crime and called charges against him "pure fiction" aimed at stopping him running again.

Lula cried and laughed at the first press conference since he was charged on Wednesday with corruption and money laundering for allegedly receiving bribes disguised as favors from an engineering company implicated in the massive Petrobras graft scandal.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Toni Reinhold

