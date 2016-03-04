FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rivals protesters clash outside Brazilian ex-president Lula's home
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Rivals protesters clash outside Brazilian ex-president Lula's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Groups of rival protestors clashed on Friday outside the home of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva following his detention for questioning in an anti-graft probe, underscoring the deep political passions surrounding the former leader.

Television images showed Lula’s supporters clad in red shirts exchanging chants, insults and even blows with his detractors in the street outside his home in Sao Paulo state. Police officers beat back some protesters with batons.

Writing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
