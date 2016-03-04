Brazil's Rousseff dismayed at police questioning of Lula

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff expressed her total disagreement with the police questioning of her political mentor and predecessor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on Friday, calling it unnecessary after his voluntary testimony.

Rousseff reiterated in a public statement that the graft probe now focused on the former president should carry on until those responsible are punished, adding that she had guaranteed the independence of the organs investigating corruption.