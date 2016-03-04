FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Released from questioning, Brazil's Lula says 'has nothing to fear'
March 4, 2016 / 5:51 PM / a year ago

Released from questioning, Brazil's Lula says 'has nothing to fear'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaking after his release from police questioning on Friday, called the investigation against him a media spectacle and said he “had nothing to fear.”

Lula was detained for three hours of questioning on Friday morning in a federal investigation of a vast corruption scheme, fanning a political crisis that threatens to topple his successor, President Dilma Rousseff.

Speaking to his supporters at the Workers’ Party headquarters, Lula said that if the judge wanted to question him he only had to ask. Lula has voluntarily testified in the investigation previously.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Frances Kerry

