State prosecutors charge Brazil's Lula in money laundering probe
#World News
March 9, 2016 / 11:32 PM / in 2 years

State prosecutors charge Brazil's Lula in money laundering probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leaves a meeting with senators of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) in Brasilia, Brazil March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sao Paulo state prosecutors have filed charges against former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a money laundering investigation, a spokesman for prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In an investigation parallel to a two-year-old federal graft probe that detained the former president for questioning on Friday, state prosecutors have said they suspected Lula’s family owned an undeclared beachfront apartment in the city of Guaruja.

The prosecutors’ spokesman declined to specify the charges against the former president. A representative for Lula’s defense attorney declined to comment immediately on the charges.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Maria Pia Palermo; Editing by David Gregorio

