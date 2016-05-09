Brazil's former minister Mantega questioned in fraud case: police

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian finance minister Guido Mantega has been detained by police for questioning in an investigation into tax fraud and payment of bribes to influence legislation favorable to business sectors, a police source said on Monday.

The federal police source confirmed an Globo TV report that Mantega, who was finance minister from 2006 to 2014, was taken in for questioning in Sao Paulo in the investigation called “Operation Zelotes.”