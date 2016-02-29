FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Brazil justice minister to be attorney general: source
February 29, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Outgoing Brazil justice minister to be attorney general: source

Lisandra Paraguassu

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s outgoing Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo will be named the country’s top lawyer in charge of the federal government’s legal defense, replacing Attorney General Luís Inácio Adams who is leaving, a source in President Dilma Rousseff’s office said.

Cardozo is quitting after coming under increasing attacks from his Workers’ Party for not stopping corruption investigations into the party, including its founder former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Wellington César Lima e Silva, a prosecutor from the state of Bahia linked to the Workers’ Party, will become the next justice minister, said the source who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.

