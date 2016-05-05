FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge convicts head of Mitsubishi Motors representative in Brazil
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 5, 2016 / 12:06 AM / a year ago

Judge convicts head of Mitsubishi Motors representative in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Mitsubishi Motors is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The president of MMC Automotores, Mitsubishi Motors’s distributor and assembler in Brazil, was convicted on Wednesday for fomenting corruption and money laundering in a bribery scheme meant to help pass legislation benefiting the auto sector.

Judge Vallisney Oliveira in Brasilia sentenced Robert de Macedo to four years and two months of jail, saying he had hired lobbyists off the books. The company’s former president and several lobbyists were also sentenced.

MMC Automotores declined to comment.

The investigation, “Operation Zealots,” is looking into alleged bribes to lawmakers that prosecutors say ensured measures favored by the auto industry were passed during the governments of President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.