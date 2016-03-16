Brazil judge says Rousseff, Lula discussed influencing investigation

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge made public on Wednesday phone conversations between President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and said the conversation showed they considered trying to influence anti-graft prosecutors.

“I observe that, in some dialogues they talk about, apparently, trying to influence or obtain assistance from prosecutors or the courts in favor of the former president,” Judge Sergio Moro wrote in a filing published on the court’s website.

Moro, who oversees a sprawling corruption investigation of non-politicians, said in a written court document that there was no information that any attempt to influence authorities was actually carried out.

Lula has immunity from Moro starting on Wednesday after he was appointed by Rousseff as her chief of staff, though not from the Supreme Court. State prosecutors had charged him with money laundering and fraud, and asked for his arrest.