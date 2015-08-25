Brazil money launderer testifies former presidential candidate took bribe

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Convicted Brazilian money launderer Alberto Youssef testified to lawmakers at a congressional hearing on corruption on Tuesday that former opposition presidential candidate Aecio Neves took bribes from a corruption scheme involving Furnas, a subsidiary of state-run power utility Eletrobras.

In March, Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot closed an investigation into Neves and Furnas, removing the senator’s name from a list of dozens of politicians under investigation for taking bribes.

At the time, Neves, a senator for Brazil’s main opposition party who narrowly lost the 2014 election to President Dilma Rousseff, blamed the government for trying to ensnare him in a scandal.