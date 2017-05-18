FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil president taped discussing payments to potential witness: sources
May 18, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 3 months ago

Brazil president taped discussing payments to potential witness: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer was recorded discussing payments to silence testimony by a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo.

The paper reported that the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA had presented a recording of the alleged conversation to prosecutors as part of plea bargain negotiations.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Ricardo Brito and Brad Brooks; Editing by Christian Plumb and Sandra Maler

