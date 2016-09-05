JBS CEO Wesley Batista questioned by police in graft probe

Wesley Batista, chief executive of JBS, the world's largest beef producer, gestures as he speaks during Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Sao Paulo March 25, 2011.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian police have questioned Wesley Batista, chief executive of meat packer JBS SA and board member of wood pulp producer Eldorado Brasil SA, said a representative for J&F Investimentos, controlling owner of both companies, on Monday.

The J&F representative said Batista, a member of the family running the conglomerate, was questioned about an investment by pension funds in pulp maker Eldorado. JBS shares fell more than 4 percent in Monday trading on news of Batista's questioning.

Brazil's federal police launched an operation on Monday to investigate fraud at pension funds of major state-run companies.

In a statement, J&F said federal police searched Eldorado and J&F headquarters and that the company and its executives are collaborating with the probe.

J&F added that pension funds Petros and Funcef invested 550 million reais ($168 million) in the pulpmaker, and their stake is worth 3 billion reais today, according to a report by Deloitte Consulting auditors.