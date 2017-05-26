FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian police make arrests in 'Car Wash' probe
May 26, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 3 months ago

Brazilian police make arrests in 'Car Wash' probe

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police were making new arrests and executing search and seizure warrants on Friday in the latest round of the so-called "Car Wash" operation, the country's largest-ever corruption investigation.

Police said Friday's raids sought to find evidence of crimes in financial transactions related to the purchase of oil exploration rights in the African country of Benin by Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, Writing by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Angus MacSwan

