Brazil's Rousseff denies details of reported plea bargain

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff on Friday denied details of a reported plea bargain by former ally Senator Delcidio Amaral, who purportedly tied her to a corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA).

Rousseff also used a news conference to repeat her disagreement with the questioning in police custody of her political mentor and predecessor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as part of the investigation.