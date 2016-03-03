FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff condemns the leaking of testimony as political weapon
March 3, 2016 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff condemns the leaking of testimony as political weapon

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends a breakfast with journalists at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday condemned the practice of leaking legal testimony as a political weapon, after media reported that a pro-government senator had implicated her in a major graft probe in leaked plea bargain documents.

“Leaks that are false, selective and illegal should be rejected and have their source rigorously investigated,” Rousseff said in a statement.

Rousseff said her government was committed to defending democratic principles, fighting corruption and defending the Constitution.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassy; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Andrew Hay

