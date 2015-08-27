FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Senate confirms reappointment of prosecutor general
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Senate confirms reappointment of prosecutor general

Brazil's Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot reacts near Senator Fernando Collor during a session of the Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Senate in Brasilia, Brazil, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate confirmed on Wednesday the reappointment of Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot, who is leading a massive corruption investigation that has put dozens of politicians under scrutiny for allegedly receiving kickbacks.

The Senate voted in favor of Janot’s reappointment 59-12 after lawmakers questioned him for more than 10 hours about the investigation focused on a bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

President Dilma Rousseff, who is not being investigated in the scandal, had reappointed Janot on Aug. 8 after he received overwhelming support from federal prosecutors.

Janot, 57, told senators the investigation was apolitical and that he had not leaked details of the probe to the press.

He was criticized last week by Fernando Collor de Mello, a former president who was impeached in 1992 and formally charged in the scandal involving Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.