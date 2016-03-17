FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's prosecutor general says will not be politicized
March 17, 2016 / 4:18 PM / a year ago

Brazil's prosecutor general says will not be politicized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot said on Thursday his office would not bow to threats or political interference amid a deepening crisis surrounding the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as President Dilma Rousseff’s new chief of staff.

Protests in Sao Paulo and Brasilia continued into a second day on Thursday, as opponents expressed anger at what they regard as an attempt to shield former president Lula from prosecution on charges of corruption.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office is not afraid of anything,” Janot told reporters during a visit to Switzerland in comments broadcast by Globo News. “We have to be calm to face this problem. The political agenda cannot contaminate the judicial realm and I will act in a way that is legal, technical and without any political interference from either side.”

Reporting by Caio Saad; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

