SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The prosecutor leading an investigation of graft around state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) defended on Thursday the legality of telephone recordings of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Deltan Dallagnol, in a televised address from the southern city of Curitiba, said that “judicial powers will not be intimidated” in the investigation, after criticism from President Dilma Rousseff of the recordings.