Brazil prosecutors say Lula was 'general' of vast Petrobras graft scheme

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors on Wednesday denounced former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the 'general' in command of a vast corruption scheme at state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) aimed at keeping his leftist Workers Party in power.

Public Prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol told a news conference that the Petrobras scheme caused an estimated 42 billion real ($12.6 billion) in losses. Lula's lawyers said in a statement that he strongly denied the allegations and would fight the charges.