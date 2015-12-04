FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Rousseff says to fight impeachment proceedings
#World News
December 4, 2015 / 2:51 PM / in 2 years

Brazil's Rousseff says to fight impeachment proceedings

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures during a meeting with Argentina's President-elect Mauricio Macri (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff pledged on Friday to fight against an impeachment process launched earlier this week in Congress with all legal means available, saying she still had much to do for the Brazilian people.

She spoke at the televised opening of a conference amid chants of “Cunha Out!” in reference to Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the lower house who is battling formal corruption charges and opened impeachment proceedings against Rousseff on Wednesday for allegedly mishandling public accounts.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

