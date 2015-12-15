FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil presidency says hopes raids clarified soon - statement
December 15, 2015

Brazil presidency says hopes raids clarified soon - statement

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff looks on during a meeting with mayors at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The office of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said in a statement it hoped that raids on the homes of ministers and other authorities on Tuesday would be clarified as soon as possible and strengthen the country’s institutions.

Federal police raided the homes of lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, Tourism Minister Henrique Eduardo Alves and others, widening the scope of an investigation into a bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

