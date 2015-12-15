Brazil presidency says hopes raids clarified soon - statement

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The office of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said in a statement it hoped that raids on the homes of ministers and other authorities on Tuesday would be clarified as soon as possible and strengthen the country’s institutions.

Federal police raided the homes of lower House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, Tourism Minister Henrique Eduardo Alves and others, widening the scope of an investigation into a bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras.