Brazil president says will survive new scandal: senator

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday told lawmakers that his government would not be toppled by allegations he was caught on tape trying to buy the silence of a potential witness in a sprawling graft investigation, a senator who was at the meeting said.

Separately, an aide to Temer said the president planned to make an announcement about the allegations on Thursday, adding that he was convinced of his innocence but needed to know the content of the recording to defend himself.

At the congressional meeting, Temer told lawmakers that he was a victim of a "conspiracy" at the very moment when his government was having some success, according to Senator Sérgio Petecão.