5 months ago
Brazil court postpones case that could unseat Temer
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil court postpones case that could unseat Temer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court postponed on Tuesday for five working days a landmark case on illegal campaign funding that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) agreed with a request from Rousseff's defense team for more time to study a 1,086-page report calling for the annulment of the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

