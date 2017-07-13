FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil congressional panel votes against putting Temer on trial
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 4 minutes ago

Brazil congressional panel votes against putting Temer on trial

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Michel Temer leaves a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 13, 2017.Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian congressional committee on Thursday voted against sending a corruption charge against President Michel Temer to the Supreme Court for the leader to be put on trial.

The vote is non-binding and the full house must still vote on the charge, which would only be approved if two-thirds of legislators vote for it.

Temer was charged last month in connection with a graft scheme involving the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA. General Prosecutor Rodrigo Janot accused Temer of arranging to receive a total of 38 million reais ($11.85 million) in bribes from JBS in the next nine months.

($1 = 3.2072 reais)

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Tom Brown

