After listening to tape Temer says probe should be shelved: source

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Michel Temer believes an investigation into whether he condoned hush money should be shelved after he listened to the recording that triggered a political crisis in Brasilia, a presidential aide told Reuters on Thursday.

Temer found nothing that incriminates him in a recorded conversation with Joesley Batista, chairman of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the official said, asking not be named in order to speak freely.

Many lawmakers, including some Temer allies, have called for his resignation.