an hour ago
Brazil's Temer vows to push reforms after vote on graft charge
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
#World News
August 3, 2017 / 1:28 AM / an hour ago

Brazil's Temer vows to push reforms after vote on graft charge

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of the mining reform, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 25, 2017.Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer welcomed the Congressional vote clearing him of a corruption charge as "clear and incontestable" and vowed to work until the end of his term next year to pass reforms to balance the budget and restore economic growth.

"With the support the lower house has given me, we will pass all the reforms that the country needs," he said after lawmakers voted 263-227 to reject a charge that he took bribes, saving him from standing trial. "Now it is time to invest in our country. Brazil is ready to start growing again," he said in a statement.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler

