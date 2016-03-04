Brazil police confirm two detention warrants in Lula's hometown

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police said on Friday they were carrying out 33 search warrants and 11 detention warrants in the Operation Carwash anti-graft investigation, including two in Sao Bernardo do Campo, the hometown of ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Local media reported that Lula was being brought in for questioning in the sweeping corruption investigation involving state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA).