FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Convicted ex-CEO of OAS may name Lula in Brazil plea deal: newspaper
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2016 / 5:48 PM / in 2 years

Convicted ex-CEO of OAS may name Lula in Brazil plea deal: newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting with Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva may be named in plea bargain testimony from the former chief executive of an engineering conglomerate who was convicted in a corruption probe, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Leo Pinheiro, who formerly ran builder OAS Empreendimentos SA [OAS.UL], is expected to detail work done on vacation homes for Lula and his family, Folha reported without saying how it had obtained the information. The testimony would be related to a bribery scheme that involved state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Lula reiterated to Reuters Lula’s position that none of the properties cited in the Folha story belonged to the former president.

The prosecutor general’s office declined to comment on the newspaper report, and OAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal prosecutor general’s office is negotiating the plea deal because it also names sitting lawmakers who can only be tried before the Supreme Court, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Toni Reinhold

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.