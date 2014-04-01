FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Cosan delays decision on Rumo, All tie-up: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio (CSAN3.SA) extended until April 15 a decision on a merger between its subsidiary Rumo Logística SA and America Latina Logística SA ALLL3.SA, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

In February, Cosan had proposed taking over ALL in a $4.7 billion deal that would form Latin America’s largest railway and logistics company.

The new deadline will give the controlling shareholders of ALL more time to decide on the merger proposal.

Cosan said the terms of the merger proposal remain unchanged.

Reporting by Fabiola Gomes, editing by G Crosse and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
