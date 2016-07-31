Brazil authorities arrest man wanted by Bosnia for war crimes since 1992

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian authorities on Saturday arrested a man wanted since 1992 for allegedly committing war crimes during fighting that raged in the former Yugoslavia.

Brazil's federal prosecutors office said in a statement that police arrested Nikola Ceranic, 47, in the city of Indaiatuba, about 45 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.

Interpol had issued a red alert for Ceranic, and according to the international agency's website he is charged with a "war crime against civilian population."

Neither Interpol nor Brazilian authorities had any other details about the crimes Ceranic allegedly committed, nor was it clear how long he had resided in Brazil.

Brazil's Justice Ministry on June 24 presented the Supreme Court with an extradition request made by Bosnia and Herzegovina authorities for Ceranic, and the search for him began.

State and federal Brazilian prosecutors worked with their Bosnian counterparts and Brazilian police in Sao Paulo to locate and arrest Ceranic.

Under Brazilian law, the Supreme Court must decide on all extradition requests. It was not clear how long a decision might take.