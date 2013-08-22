FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank launches $60 billion currency intervention program
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil central bank launches $60 billion currency intervention program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A banner with the new Brazilian real currency notes is seen during a presentation ceremony in Brasilia February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday announced a currency intervention program that will inject at least $60 billion in the foreign exchange market by year-end, a bold move aimed at supporting the country’s currency as it slips to near five-year lows.

The bank said in a statement it will offer, on Mondays through Thursdays, $500 million in currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the currency, the real. On Fridays, it will offer $1 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements.

The program starts on Friday and runs until December, the central bank said, adding it may announce additional auctions if it sees fit.

($1 = 2.4340 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Sao Paulo, Luciana Otoni in Brasilia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
