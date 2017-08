SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian travel agency CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3.SA) will buy smaller rival Experimento for 41 million reais ($13 million), the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

CVC's controlling shareholders, Carlyle Group LP and Brazilian investor Guilherme Paulus, raised $381 million in August by selling part of their stakes in CVC.