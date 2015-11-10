FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four deaths confirmed in Brazil mining dam collapse
November 10, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Four deaths confirmed in Brazil mining dam collapse

A man carries the coffin of Emanuele Vitoria Fernandes, 5, who died in Bento Rodrigues district after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 10, 2015. Search and rescue teams have confirmed four deaths following the collapse of tailings dams at an iron ore mine in Brazil, officials in the nearby city of Mariana said on Tuesday, five days after two dams burst and unleashed mudslides on a village. Another missing survivor has been found in a neighboring town, according to an official statement, leaving 22 people missing and hundreds displaced around the mine operated by Samarco, a joint venture owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

MARIANA, Brazil (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams have confirmed four deaths following the collapse of tailings dams at an iron ore mine in Brazil, officials in the nearby city of Mariana said on Tuesday, five days after two dams burst and unleashed mudslides on a village.

Another missing survivor has been found in a neighboring town, according to an official statement, leaving 22 people missing and hundreds displaced around the mine operated by Samarco, a joint venture owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

