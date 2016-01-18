Brazil says Vale, BHP Billiton presented plans for Rio Doce recovery

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Miners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd have presented plans for recovery of the Rio Doce river after a dam burst at their iron ore venture unleashed toxic mud in November, Brazil’s Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira said on Monday.
Teixeira said the government had estimated 20 billion reais ($5 billion) were needed to clean up the river but did not say how much the companies had offered to pay. She said progress had been made on the negotiations, however.
