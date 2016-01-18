FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says Vale, BHP Billiton presented plans for Rio Doce recovery
January 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil says Vale, BHP Billiton presented plans for Rio Doce recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of the Rio Doce (Doce River), which was flooded with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, at an area where the river joins the sea on the coast of Espirito Santo in Regencia Village, Brazil, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Miners Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd have presented plans for recovery of the Rio Doce river after a dam burst at their iron ore venture unleashed toxic mud in November, Brazil’s Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira said on Monday.

Teixeira said the government had estimated 20 billion reais ($5 billion) were needed to clean up the river but did not say how much the companies had offered to pay. She said progress had been made on the negotiations, however.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

