Brazil's Vale says civil lawsuit seeks $5 billion in damages from dam burst

A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.

The National Humanitarian Society (Sohumana) has filed the lawsuit before a federal judge in Rio de Janeiro, Vale said. Brazil’s federal and state governments have also said they will sue Samarco and its owners for 20 billion reais after a burst tailings dam last month unleashed 60 million cubic meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a village, killed at least 13 people and polluted a major river valley.